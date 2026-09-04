ED seizes 2.11cr assets and freezes 37cr in Parimatch probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized movable assets worth ₹2.11 crore and froze bank funds worth ₹37 crore as part of its investigation into Parimatch and associated entities, based on an FIR registered by the cyber police station, Mumbai, into the Cyprus-based illegal online betting platform Parimatch and associated entities.

The crackdown happened on September 2, 2026, and is part of a bigger investigation into how the platform allegedly moved huge sums through shady channels.