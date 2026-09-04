ED seizes 2.11cr assets and freezes 37cr in Parimatch probe
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized movable assets worth ₹2.11 crore and froze bank funds worth ₹37 crore as part of its investigation into Parimatch and associated entities, based on an FIR registered by the cyber police station, Mumbai, into the Cyprus-based illegal online betting platform Parimatch and associated entities.
The crackdown happened on September 2, 2026, and is part of a bigger investigation into how the platform allegedly moved huge sums through shady channels.
Investigators say Parimatch generated around 3,000cr
ED searched 17 locations including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and UP and froze bank funds worth ₹37 crore, along with seizing cash, gold bars, digital devices, and documents.
Investigators say Parimatch generated around ₹3,000 crore from Indian users in just one year by routing money through fake accounts, converting it to crypto with hawala operators, and even sending hundreds of crores overseas using forged paperwork.
So far, assets worth a total of ₹150 crore have been frozen and seized as the probe continues.