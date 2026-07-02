ED seizes ₹58.34cr assets from Ritu Singal in probe

SFIO alleges ₹11,446.73cr loss to lenders

It kicked off after the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) complained that Neeraj Singal and others moved company money around using shady deals, leading to financial institutions losing ₹11,446.73 crore.

Investigators also found zinc meant for Bhushan Steel was sold off the books for unaccounted cash, which was then used to fake capital gains.

Earlier, the ED had already attached more assets and filed complaints against the Singals as part of this ongoing case.