Bizarre: PhysicsWallah describes flying slipper as risk in IPO filing

In a rather unusual turn of events, ed-tech start-up PhysicsWallah has flagged a bizarre incident in its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP). The document cites an incident from 2023 where a student allegedly threatened a teacher with a slipper during an online class. The company considers this incident as an operational and reputational risk, especially with its expansion into offline centers.

Student behavior Other incidents include staff pushing student The slipper incident is a stark reminder of the challenges that come with managing young students in an educational setting. The company has also cited other incidents, including a video of a staff member pushing a student at one of its offline centers. The staffer was later terminated after an internal investigation into the matter.

IPO details IPO to raise ₹3,820cr Founded as a company in 2020, PhysicsWallah is planning to raise ₹3,820 crore through its initial public offering (IPO). The offer includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹3,100 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of stocks aggregating up to ₹720 crore by promoters Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari. Both will offload shares worth ₹360 crore each through the OFS.