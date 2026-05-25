ED uncovers ₹2,467cr fraud at Dnyanradha cooperative in Marathwada

₹3,545.05cr to Kute group firms

ED found that out of ₹3,696 crore given as loans by DMCSL, almost all, ₹3,545.05 crore, was sent to Kute-controlled firms without proper paperwork or collateral.

These funds reportedly went toward lifestyle expenses, investment in new businesses, purchase of properties, or personal expenses for Kute.

ED filed charges against 24 accused in March 2025 and attached assets worth ₹1,627.86 crore.

Kute was arrested on January 7, 2025; Archana Kute was arrested in March 2026.

The investigation is still ongoing.