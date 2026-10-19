Ed Yardeni says investors reassess AI's role in Indian IT
Business
Investors are taking a fresh look at how AI is shaping Indian IT companies, says Ed Yardeni, President of Yardeni Research.
While there's been some turbulence in AI-related stocks, Yardeni believes this isn't the end for AI investments.
Instead, people are now focusing on how well AI infrastructure actually performs, something that could work in favor of India's tech sector as AI becomes more mainstream.
US tech earnings to rise 25%
Backing up this optimism, the US tech industry is set for a strong 25% jump in earnings this year.
Yardeni also points out that folks now see AI as a tool to upgrade, not replace, traditional IT services in India.