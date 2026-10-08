Edelweiss Alternatives and JEXWAY partner to upgrade Indian highways

JEXWAY's move taps into India's fast-growing infrastructure scene: Edelweiss already manages 4,586 lane kilometers of roads and assets worth approximately ₹48,623 crore in fee-paying assets under management.

Both companies say this partnership will lead to more advanced highway systems in India, with Edelweiss adding it should bolster development in the sector.

JEXWAY has done similar projects across Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines, but this marks a big step into the Indian market.