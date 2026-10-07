Edelweiss launches US technology equity fund on GIFT City
Edelweiss just rolled out its US Technology Equity Fund on the GIFT City platform, making it possible for Indian investors to access JPMorgan's US Technology strategy through Edelweiss's GIFT City fund of funds.
With a $5,000 minimum, this new option is open to residents, NRIs, and even foreign nationals, helping folks access a separate route for outbound investments amid overseas investment constraints.
Portfolio heavy in semiconductors and software
The core of the fund is big on semiconductors, software, and AI supply chains: think companies like NVIDIA and Palo Alto Networks.
As of August 31, it held 68 stocks and managed about $11 billion in assets.
Year-to-date returns are 10.92% (in dollars), a bit behind the Nasdaq-100's 16.66%.
Most of your money goes into the JPMorgan fund through the GIFT City fund of funds, with an exit load depending on how long you stay invested.