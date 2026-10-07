Edelweiss launches US technology equity fund on GIFT City

The core of the fund is big on semiconductors, software, and AI supply chains: think companies like NVIDIA and Palo Alto Networks.

As of August 31, it held 68 stocks and managed about $11 billion in assets.

Year-to-date returns are 10.92% (in dollars), a bit behind the Nasdaq-100's 16.66%.

Most of your money goes into the JPMorgan fund through the GIFT City fund of funds, with an exit load depending on how long you stay invested.