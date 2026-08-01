Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches India's 1st REIT index fund

The index covers 15 stocks: five REITs (making up 60%) and 10 real estate companies (40%).

Since July 2021, this mix has delivered a solid 17.58% annual growth and a steady 3.35% dividend yield.

As an equity fund, it comes with perks like no TDS on payouts, plus more growth potential as new REITs join the market.

If you're curious about real estate but want to keep things simple and diversified, this could be worth a look.