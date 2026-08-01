Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches India's 1st REIT index fund
Business
Edelweiss Mutual Fund is rolling out India's first-ever REIT index fund: the Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund.
The NFO runs from August 5 to 19, 2026, letting you invest in a basket of listed REITs and real estate stocks through a single fund.
Index split 60% REITs 40% realty
The index covers 15 stocks: five REITs (making up 60%) and 10 real estate companies (40%).
Since July 2021, this mix has delivered a solid 17.58% annual growth and a steady 3.35% dividend yield.
As an equity fund, it comes with perks like no TDS on payouts, plus more growth potential as new REITs join the market.
If you're curious about real estate but want to keep things simple and diversified, this could be worth a look.