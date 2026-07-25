Edelweiss Mutual Fund launches Nifty REITs & Realty index fund
Edelweiss Mutual Fund has introduced India's first index fund focused on Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), called the Edelweiss Nifty REITs & Realty Index Fund.
Open for subscription from August 5 to 19, 2026, it lets you invest in a mix of listed REITs and realty companies, so you can get into real estate without actually buying property.
Tracks Nifty REITs & Realty Index
The fund tracks the Nifty REITs & Realty Total Return Index, splitting investments 60:40 between REITs and realty stocks (and this could adjust as more options hit the market).
CEO Radhika Gupta points out its tax-friendly setup: REIT earnings can grow inside the fund without immediate taxes.
With urbanization and new infrastructure boosting real estate, this fund aims to make investing simpler for everyone.
You can start with just ₹100 during the launch offer.