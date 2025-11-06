Edtech PhysicsWallah to raise ₹3,480 crore via IPO Business Nov 06, 2025

PhysicsWallah, the edtech startup that began as a YouTube channel, is opening its IPO on November 11 and hopes to raise ₹3,480 crore.

Shares are priced between ₹103-₹109 each, which could push the company's value up to ₹31,500 crore—a 35% jump from last time.