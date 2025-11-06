Edtech PhysicsWallah to raise ₹3,480 crore via IPO
PhysicsWallah, the edtech startup that began as a YouTube channel, is opening its IPO on November 11 and hopes to raise ₹3,480 crore.
Shares are priced between ₹103-₹109 each, which could push the company's value up to ₹31,500 crore—a 35% jump from last time.
Revenue jumped 33% year-on-year in Q1 FY26
PhysicsWallah has grown into a major education platform with online classes, offline centers, test prep courses, and skill programs.
In April-June 2025 (Q1 FY26), revenue jumped 33% year-on-year to ₹847 crore—almost half coming from offline centers and most of the rest from online sales.
PhysicsWallah's net losses rose to ₹127 crore in Q1 FY26
Even with strong growth, net losses rose to ₹127 crore in Q1 FY26 due to higher expenses.
Still, PhysicsWallah managed to cut its yearly loss for FY25 down to ₹243 crore from over ₹1,100 crore the previous year.
It's competing with big names like Aakash Institute, Allen Career Institute, and Unacademy in India's test-prep scene.