Sensex slips to 83,311 points, Nifty settles below 25,500 mark
On Thursday, Indian markets took a breather—Sensex dropped 148 points to 83,311 and Nifty slid 88 points to settle just under the key 25,500 mark.
The dip wasn't just in one corner; midcaps and banking stocks also felt the chill.
Mid and smallcaps also feel the chill
With one stock rising for every three falling, caution is spreading among investors.
Downgraded outlooks from Blue Star and Ola Electric contributed to declines, hitting home appliance and auto shares especially hard.
If you're tracking your investments or thinking about jumping in, it's a reminder that market moods can shift quickly.
Godrej Properties and Hindalco are among top losers
Big names like Grasim and Hindalco saw sharp declines. Real estate players like Godrej Properties also slipped after in-line results.
Still, not all was gloomy—Paytm and Britannia managed to shine with strong earnings, softening some of the blow.