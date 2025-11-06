Gold tops $4,000 an ounce as US dollar weakens

Silver, platinum, and palladium also gaining ground

The dollar dipping 0.2% has made gold more appealing to international buyers.

Meanwhile, US job growth beat expectations in October, which has changed how likely another rate cut is in December—now it's at 63%.

Other precious metals like silver (up 1.4%), platinum, and palladium are also on the rise as people look for safer investments during uncertain times.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo points out that doubts over tariffs and a weaker dollar are helping drive these price jumps.