Edtech PhysicsWallah's stock dips ahead of 3-month lock-in expiry

PhysicsWallah's stock dips ahead of 3-month lock-in expiry
Feb 12, 2026

PhysicsWallah's stock dipped just under its IPO price to ₹108.44 on Wednesday, the day before the three-month lock-in ended, making about 71.7 million existing shares eligible for trading rather than adding newly issued shares; not all of these are necessarily expected to be sold immediately.

Even with a recent profit jump and more paid users, the stock hasn't bounced back yet.