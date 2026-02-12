Edtech PhysicsWallah's stock dips ahead of 3-month lock-in expiry
PhysicsWallah's stock dipped just under its IPO price to ₹108.44 on Wednesday, the day before the three-month lock-in ended, making about 71.7 million existing shares eligible for trading rather than adding newly issued shares; not all of these are necessarily expected to be sold immediately.
Even with a recent profit jump and more paid users, the stock hasn't bounced back yet.
If you're tracking edtech or thinking about investing, this is a real-world look at how share unlocks can shake up prices—even for companies showing solid growth.
The stock trades at a high valuation, making it one to watch.
Analysts are still hopeful, setting an average target of ₹128 (about 17% higher than now).
But with only one buy rating so far and the sector generally showing more resilience, it's a cautious optimism—worth keeping on your radar if you follow market moves.