Edtech startup PhysicsWallah to launch ₹3,480 crore IPO next week

The company has seen phenomenal growth in the last 2 years

Started in 2020, PhysicsWallah helps students prep for JEE and NEET exams with affordable online classes and offline centers in over 130 locations nationwide.

With over 98 million cumulative YouTube subscribers across its channels, it's built a huge student community.

The company has posted impressive growth—97% revenue CAGR and 90% EBITDA CAGR over the last two years—making it one of the fastest-growing edtechs at IPO stage.