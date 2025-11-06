Next Article
Man sells ad space on his tux for wedding
French entrepreneur Dagobert Renouf found a creative way to pay for his wedding—he sold ad space on his tuxedo, raising €10,000 (over ₹10 lakh) from 26 startups.
What started as a playful social media experiment in July quickly caught on and turned heads online.
The tux became a walking billboard
Renouf's tux became a walking billboard, with top spots going for up to €1,600.
The logo-filled suit made quite the statement next to his bride's classic gown during their October ceremony.
The stunt went viral too—a video of the suit racked up over 41,000 likes in just 37 minutes, sparking both praise and puzzled reactions about mixing business with personal milestones.