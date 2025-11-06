Helios MF launches small-cap fund: Should you invest?
Helios Mutual Fund just rolled out the Helios India Small Cap Fund—an open-ended scheme focused on small, fast-growing companies in manufacturing, capex, and consumption.
The NFO runs from November 6 to 20, 2025, and you can get started with as little as ₹5,000.
Fund focuses on fast-growing small companies
This fund zeroes in on under-the-radar small-caps in sectors like healthcare, chemicals, capital goods, and consumer services—especially those riding the MSME boom and digital wave in smaller cities.
It tracks the Nifty Small Cap 250 TRI index for performance.
Small-cap funds can be volatile
With small-cap valuations more reasonable now, Helios says this could be a good entry point—but remember: higher risk comes with higher upsides (and downsides).
This one's best if you're thinking long-term and can handle market swings.