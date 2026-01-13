Next Article
Eggoz's big leap: 76% revenue growth and fresh funding in FY25
Business
Eggoz, the egg brand started by three IIT Kharagpur friends, just clocked a 76% revenue jump in FY25—₹130 crore, up from ₹74 crore.
They're now reaching major cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai with eggs that pass 11+ safety checks and are fed herbal diets.
What makes Eggoz stand out?
Eggoz uses tech to work directly with farmers in a market where most eggs are still unbranded.
They hit breakeven on operating profits in FY25 and kept losses in check.
With $20 million new funding led by Gaja Capital, they're set to expand into more cities and drop new ready-to-cook products like momos and burger patties—so you might spot them on your next grocery run.