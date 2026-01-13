Eggoz's big leap: 76% revenue growth and fresh funding in FY25

What makes Eggoz stand out?

Eggoz uses tech to work directly with farmers in a market where most eggs are still unbranded.

They hit breakeven on operating profits in FY25 and kept losses in check.

With $20 million new funding led by Gaja Capital, they're set to expand into more cities and drop new ready-to-cook products like momos and burger patties—so you might spot them on your next grocery run.