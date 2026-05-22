Eicher Motors posts strong FY26 results with ₹5,634cr profit
Business
Eicher Motors just wrapped up a solid quarter, reporting ₹1,520 crore in net profit for Q4 FY26, up 11.5% from last year. Revenue climbed 16% to ₹6,080 crore.
The company's annual numbers are even better: net profit for FY26 jumped 25% to ₹5,634 crore and revenue grew 24%, hitting ₹23,407.56 crore.
Royal Enfield sells over 1.2 million bikes
Royal Enfield smashed records again with over 1.2 million bikes sold, crossing one million annual sales for the second year straight, a 22% jump in total sales volumes and domestic sales up by 23%.
Looking forward, Eicher is set to invest ₹3,400 crore in FY27 (₹2,200 crore just for Royal Enfield), focusing on electric vehicles and new products.
Plus, they've proposed a final dividend of ₹82 per share for shareholders at their upcoming AGM.