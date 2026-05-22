Eicher Motors posts strong FY26 results with ₹5,634cr profit

Royal Enfield sells over 1.2 million bikes

Royal Enfield smashed records again with over 1.2 million bikes sold, crossing one million annual sales for the second year straight, a 22% jump in total sales volumes and domestic sales up by 23%.

Looking forward, Eicher is set to invest ₹3,400 crore in FY27 (₹2,200 crore just for Royal Enfield), focusing on electric vehicles and new products.

Plus, they've proposed a final dividend of ₹82 per share for shareholders at their upcoming AGM.