Eicher Motors' Q4 results: Profit rises 12% YoY to ₹1,520cr
What's the story
Eicher Motors has reported a 12% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The company's net profit stood at ₹1,520 crore, beating analysts' estimates of ₹1,487 crore. The growth comes on the back of strong demand for its high-margin motorcycles and an increase in revenue from operations by 16% YoY to ₹6,080 crore during the period under review.
Dividend announcement
Eicher Motors announces dividend of ₹82 per share
Along with the impressive financial results, Eicher Motors also announced a dividend of ₹82 per share. The company's shares on BSE closed 1.3% higher at ₹6,985 apiece on May 22. This comes after the company benefitted from last year's tax cuts that reduced duties from 28% to 18% on the popular 350cc category motorcycles in its portfolio.
Growth strategy
FY26 an exceptional year: B Govindarajan
B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd, and CEO of Royal Enfield, said FY26 was an exceptional year for both companies. He highlighted strong growth, record volumes, and a focus on global ambitions during their 125th anniversary. Govindarajan also announced plans to invest significantly in capacity expansion at Cheyyar and Tada.
Sales performance
Record annual sales for Royal Enfield in FY26
Royal Enfield, a subsidiary of Eicher Motors, achieved its highest-ever annual sales in FY26, surpassing 1.2 million units. This is the second consecutive year that the company has crossed one million in annual sales. The total volumes stood at 12,27,977 units, a whopping 22% YoY increase, with domestic sales growing by 23% to 11,07,343 units and international volumes increasing by 20%.