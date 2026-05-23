Eicher Motors' Q4 results: Profit rises 12% YoY to ₹1,520cr

Eicher Motors has reported a 12% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26. The company's net profit stood at ₹1,520 crore, beating analysts' estimates of ₹1,487 crore. The growth comes on the back of strong demand for its high-margin motorcycles and an increase in revenue from operations by 16% YoY to ₹6,080 crore during the period under review.

Dividend announcement Eicher Motors announces dividend of ₹82 per share Along with the impressive financial results, Eicher Motors also announced a dividend of ₹82 per share. The company's shares on BSE closed 1.3% higher at ₹6,985 apiece on May 22. This comes after the company benefitted from last year's tax cuts that reduced duties from 28% to 18% on the popular 350cc category motorcycles in its portfolio.

Growth strategy FY26 an exceptional year: B Govindarajan B Govindarajan, Managing Director of Eicher Motors Ltd, and CEO of Royal Enfield, said FY26 was an exceptional year for both companies. He highlighted strong growth, record volumes, and a focus on global ambitions during their 125th anniversary. Govindarajan also announced plans to invest significantly in capacity expansion at Cheyyar and Tada.

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