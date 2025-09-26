Next Article
Eicher Motors zooms 16% in September, hits ₹1.91 lakh crore
Business
Eicher Motors had a standout month, with its stock rising 16.62% in September 2025.
On September 26, shares were priced at ₹6,986 and the company's market cap hit ₹1.91 lakh crore.
Strong investor interest was clear, with over 3.7 lakh shares traded that day and solid earnings per share of ₹176.41.
Stock's weekly performance and trading activity
This week, the stock stayed mostly positive—up 0.89%—though it dipped slightly by 0.36% in the last session to ₹7,011.5.
Trading activity has cooled off a bit compared to the weekly average, and with a six-month beta of 1.401, Eicher's shares have been more volatile than most lately—a reminder that even strong performers can see some ups and downs!