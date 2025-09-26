Microsoft suspends Azure services for Israeli military over Palestinian surveillance

Microsoft has suspended some of its services for the Israeli military, following an internal investigation into the alleged use of its technology for mass surveillance. The decision was announced by Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, in a blog post on Thursday. The move comes after reports by The Guardian and Israel's +972 Magazine revealed that Israel's military intelligence unit used Microsoft Azure to store phone calls made by Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Evidence found Microsoft launched internal review on August 15 After the allegations surfaced, Microsoft launched an internal review on August 15. Smith clarified that the company doesn't provide technology "to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians," a principle it has maintained "in every country around the world." The investigation looked at business records, financial statements, internal documents and other records without accessing the content of stored material.

Findings revealed Investigation found evidence that Israel used Azure for mass surveillance The investigation uncovered evidence that corroborated parts of the media reports, including Israel's "consumption of Azure storage capacity in the Netherlands and the use of AI services." Microsoft has informed Israel about its decision "to cease and disable specific [Israel Defense Ministry] subscriptions and their services, including their use of specific cloud storage and AI services and technologies."

Impact assessment Review still ongoing, Israeli official says no damage to IDF An Israeli security official downplayed the impact of Microsoft's decision, saying, "There is no damage to the operational capabilities of the IDF." Smith clarified that the review is still ongoing and this action does not affect Microsoft's cybersecurity services to Israel and other countries in the Middle East.