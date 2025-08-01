Next Article
Eicher Motors's stock rises 2% despite dip in quarterly performance
Eicher Motors's stock rose over 2% to ₹5,585 in early trading, catching investors' attention even though the latest quarterly numbers dipped a bit.
For the June 2025 quarter, revenue came in at ₹5,041.84 crore and net profit at ₹1,048.11 crore—both just below last quarter's results.
Strong full-year results boost investor sentiment
Looking past the recent dip, Eicher's full-year performance is pretty solid—revenue jumped to ₹18,870.35 crore and net profit climbed to ₹4,034.63 crore for the year ending March 2025.
So while one quarter was a little soft, the company's overall growth story is still going strong and keeping investors upbeat.