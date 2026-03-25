Eight Sleep raises $50 million to tackle sleep apnea
Business
Eight Sleep, a New York startup focused on better sleep tech, just raised $50 million, pushing its value to $1.5 billion.
Backed by Tether Investments and others, the company plans to expand its AI-powered sleep health offerings and is seeking FDA approval for products to detect and mitigate sleep apnea.
New AI agent will help users sleep better
Moving beyond its old Pod product, Eight Sleep is now building an AI agent designed to actually prevent sleep disruptions before they happen.
By analyzing over 1 billion hours of real user data, including stress levels and temperature changes, the new system will give users personalized tips (like when to cut back on caffeine or adjust activity) so they can wake up feeling more rested.