Eighth Central Pay Commission drafting pay recommendations, ₹1L arrears possible
Heads up if you or your family work for the central government: major salary and pension updates are on the way.
The Eighth Central Pay Commission is working on new pay recommendations for over 1 crore employees and pensioners.
These changes kick in from January 1, 2026, and could mean arrears of ₹1 lakh or more, depending on pay level, fitment factor, and allowances.
Official numbers will be out once the center gives its final nod.
Panel consulting stakeholders, report may 2027
The commission, led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, with Pankaj Jain, a former IAS officer and Member-Secretary, and Professor Pulak Ghosh, is talking to employees, unions, and other stakeholders to make sure everyone's concerns are heard.
Their report is expected by May 2027, but don't expect instant results: it might take another two to three years for the recommendations to be fully implemented, potentially by 2029 or 2030.