Eighth Central Pay Commission drafting pay recommendations, ₹1L arrears possible

Heads up if you or your family work for the central government: major salary and pension updates are on the way.

The Eighth Central Pay Commission is working on new pay recommendations for over 1 crore employees and pensioners.

These changes kick in from January 1, 2026, and could mean arrears of ₹1 lakh or more, depending on pay level, fitment factor, and allowances.

Official numbers will be out once the center gives its final nod.