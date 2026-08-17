Eighth Central Pay Commission issues consultant hiring guidelines, salaries unchanged

For Senior Consultant, you'll need at least 10 years' experience and up to 45 years (with just two spots open).

Consultants should have six years' experience and up to 40 years (five positions available).

Young Professionals are capped at age 32 with two years' experience (16 spots up for grabs).

To qualify, you'll need a master's or MBA degree in human resources, industrial relations or similar subjects, law graduates with an LL.B and relevant experience in legal research or handling service matters before tribunals or courts, B.Tech and M.Tech candidates with relevant experience in IT, data analysis and data visualization, a desirable aptitude for research, compiling and collating information and preparing draft notes, and experience in using Excel or spreadsheets and preparing presentations or slide decks.