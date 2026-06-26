Eighth Central Pay Commission likely to retain 2.57 fitment factor
Business
The Eighth Central Pay Commission is wrapping up consultations and may keep close to the 2.57 fitment factor for government salaries, despite calls for a bigger raise.
Employee unions have been pushing for a higher multiplier of 3.83, which would bump the minimum basic pay up to ₹69,000, as part of their demands.
Eighth pay commission gathers state feedback
The commission has finished collecting feedback from employees and pensioners, and is in the final phase of gathering input from state governments (like Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal), with fiscal concerns weighing heavily on its decisions.
The final report will pull together all these inputs and decide if the salary multiplier stays or gets an upgrade, based on what's financially doable.