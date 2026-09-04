Eighth Central Pay Commission nears term finalizing pay allowances pensions
The Eighth Central Pay Commission, set up in late 2025, is almost done with its term and is working on new pay, allowance, and pension rules for central government employees and retirees.
With the deadline coming up, the commission has been meeting more stakeholders to make sure everyone's voice is heard before finalizing its report.
Commission to visit Chennai Chandigarh Bengaluru
After wrapping up talks in Jaipur on 31 August and 1 September, the commission will head to Chennai, Chandigarh, and Bengaluru over September and October: these trips are crucial for shaping their final recommendations.
Big topics include updating the fitment factor (which decides pay hikes), tackling inflation impacts, pension reforms, and finding ways to improve life for government workers and retirees.
The final report is expected by May-June 2027.