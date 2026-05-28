Eighth Central Pay Commission seeks 20 contract consultants, apply online

Master's or LL.B, ₹22,500-₹1.8L/month

You'll need a master's/MBA in or with Finance, Human Resource, Industrial Relations, or similar subjects, or an LL.B. with the required legal enrolment and experience.

Knowing your way around pay structures is a bonus.

Being good with spreadsheets and presentations is essential.

Salaries range from ₹22,500 to ₹1.8 lakh per month; contracts last one year or until the Commission's tenure ends, whichever is shorter (with possible extensions).

Tasks include analyzing pay systems and allowances, or diving into legal research, so it's a solid chance to build your skills and earn well.