Eighth Central Pay Commission seeks 20 contract consultants, apply online
The Eighth Central Pay Commission is looking for 20 consultants, including senior consultants, consultants, and young professionals.
These are contract-based roles, and applications will be filled via their official website until all positions are taken.
If you're interested, don't wait: the application window stays open only until all positions are taken.
Master's or LL.B, ₹22,500-₹1.8L/month
You'll need a master's/MBA in or with Finance, Human Resource, Industrial Relations, or similar subjects, or an LL.B. with the required legal enrolment and experience.
Knowing your way around pay structures is a bonus.
Being good with spreadsheets and presentations is essential.
Salaries range from ₹22,500 to ₹1.8 lakh per month; contracts last one year or until the Commission's tenure ends, whichever is shorter (with possible extensions).
Tasks include analyzing pay systems and allowances, or diving into legal research, so it's a solid chance to build your skills and earn well.