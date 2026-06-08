Eighth Central Pay Commission sets final June 15 web-only deadline
Heads up: The Eighth Central Pay Commission has officially pushed the last date for submitting memorandums to June 15, 2026.
If you want your say, you'll need to use their website (8cpc.gov.in): no emails or paper submissions allowed this time.
This is the absolute final extension, so don't miss out.
Implementation delay could create arrears 5L-14L
Although recommendations were supposed to kick in from January 1, 2026, they might not actually be implemented until April 2027.
That means employees could see hefty arrears, ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹14 lakh.
For entry-level staff, a new fitment factor could bump monthly salaries by ₹48,240 and bring in around ₹4.82 lakh as arrears for 10 months.
Senior officials like cabinet secretaries might get even higher payouts, but the exact numbers depend on what fitment factor the government finally approves.