Eighth Central Pay Commission sets final June 15 web-only deadline

Implementation delay could create arrears 5L-14L

Although recommendations were supposed to kick in from January 1, 2026, they might not actually be implemented until April 2027.

That means employees could see hefty arrears, ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹14 lakh.

For entry-level staff, a new fitment factor could bump monthly salaries by ₹48,240 and bring in around ₹4.82 lakh as arrears for 10 months.

Senior officials like cabinet secretaries might get even higher payouts, but the exact numbers depend on what fitment factor the government finally approves.