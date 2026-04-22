Eighth Central Pay Commission starts 1st round, feedback deadline extended
Business
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is about to kick off its first round of meetings, and government employees are hoping for updates on salaries and pensions.
The government has also extended the deadline for feedback to April 30, 2026, after many employees asked for changes in pay, allowances, and pension benefits.
CPC seeks employee and pensioner feedback
To make sure everyone's voice is heard, the CPC will travel to cities like Dehradun (April 24), Delhi (April 28-30), and Pune (May 4-5) to collect suggestions from employees and pensioners.
These sessions are key in deciding how future government salaries and benefits might look.