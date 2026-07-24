Eighth Central Pay Commission starts review of pay pensions allowances
Business
The Eighth Central Pay Commission has kicked off talks to revamp pay, pensions, and allowances for nearly 10 million people, including central government employees and pensioners.
Led by former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the commission is looking at ways to update salaries and keep up with inflation.
Recommendations expected early 2027, delays possible
The commission aims to share its recommendations by early 2027, but if history repeats itself (like the last commission), actual changes could take a while.