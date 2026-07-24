Eighth Central Pay Commission to hear employee feedback in Delhi
Business
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is gearing up for its next big discussions with government employee groups in Delhi on August 7 and 10.
These meetings are all about gathering feedback on salaries, pensions, promotions, and work conditions from the people who are actually affected.
Eighth CPC sets July 31 deadlines
If you can't make it this time, don't stress. The 8th CPC says more consultations will happen in Delhi and other states over the coming months.
Ministries and departments now have until July 31, 2026, to upload employee data through the commission's portal.
Also, if your group wants a meeting but hasn't joined yet, you'll need to request an appointment by July 31 using your memo ID!