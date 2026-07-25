Eighth Central Pay Commission to hold Delhi talks Aug 7,10
The 8th Central Pay Commission (8th CPC) is set to hold discussions in Delhi on August 7 and 10, focusing on pay, pensions, and allowances for central government employees and pensioners.
These sessions are open to recognized associations, federations and unions representing Central Government and Union Territory (UT) employees that are based in or registered in Delhi that have sent their suggestions but have not met the commission yet.
Unions and ministries face July 31 deadline
Groups interested in joining need to request a meeting by July 31 with their memo ID.
The commission will send out details once participants are confirmed.
Ministries and departments also have until July 31 to upload employee data online: only digital submissions will count this time.
This round of talks follows earlier meetings in Kolkata as part of a nationwide review before final recommendations are made.