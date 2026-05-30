Eighth Central Pay Commission to hold Kolkata talks July 9-10
Business
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) is heading to Kolkata on July 9-10, 2026, as part of its nationwide talks about pay, allowances, and pensions for central government employees.
Announced on May 29, this visit is a key step in shaping what government salaries and benefits could look like soon.
CPC extends memo deadline June 15
If you want your voice heard at the Kolkata meeting, the CPC has extended the deadline to submit memoranda online until June 15. No more extensions after that.
You'll need a memo ID to book an appointment.
Before Kolkata, the Commission will meet stakeholders in Srinagar (June 1-4) and Ladakh (June 8).
Their final recommendations are expected within 18 months and will affect a huge number of government employees and pensioners across India.