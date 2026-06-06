Eighth CPC opens final portal submissions until June 15, 2026
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) has given everyone a bit more time: memorandum submissions are now open until June 15, 2026.
This is the final extension, so if you're part of an employee union, pensioner group, or a government department, make sure to upload your inputs through the official CPC portal (no emails or paper allowed this time).
CPC reviews pensions and dearness allowance
Key topics up for discussion include bringing back the Old Pension Scheme, updating how pensions and dearness allowance are calculated, and possibly raising salary fitment factors.
The CPC has already held consultations in cities like Hyderabad, and Lucknow before drafting recommendations.
If new pay scales get approved (with changes effective from January 1, 2026), employees might see some back pay depending on when everything gets finalized.