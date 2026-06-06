Eighth CPC opens final portal submissions until June 15, 2026

CPC reviews pensions and dearness allowance

Key topics up for discussion include bringing back the Old Pension Scheme, updating how pensions and dearness allowance are calculated, and possibly raising salary fitment factors.

The CPC has already held consultations in cities like Hyderabad, and Lucknow before drafting recommendations.

If new pay scales get approved (with changes effective from January 1, 2026), employees might see some back pay depending on when everything gets finalized.