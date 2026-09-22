Eighth CPC to hold Mumbai consultations, seeks feedback from 1.2cr
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (Eighth CPC) is holding a big consultation in Mumbai on October 22-23, 2026.
They are inviting feedback from central government employees and pensioners, over 1.2 crore people in total, to help shape future pay and benefits.
If you want your voice heard, you will need to book an appointment on their website by October 10 using your unique memo ID.
Staff reps demand ₹69,000 minimum pay
Staff reps are pushing for a higher minimum pay of ₹69,000, a yearly 6% raise, tweaks to house rent allowances based on city category, and merging some pay levels.
The Mumbai meet follows earlier discussions in Chandigarh and another is lined up soon in Bengaluru.
The commission's decisions will impact salaries for years to come, so these meetings matter if you work for or plan to join the government.