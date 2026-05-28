Eighth Pay Commission considers pension choice for central government employees
Business
Big news for central government workers: the Eighth Pay Commission is thinking about letting employees choose how their pensions work.
If this goes through, you would get to pick between different pension pathways within the existing framework.
The idea is still just a proposal, but it is gaining traction as many are uneasy about NPS's unpredictable returns.
Unions press for guaranteed retirement pensions
Unions and employees have been pushing for more secure retirement options. They want guaranteed pensions like the old system offered, plus easier access after retirement.
With talks heating up, the proposal could potentially move forward within the next two to four months if discussions continue positively, so stay tuned if you are planning your future finances.