Eighth Pay Commission extends deadline to 31/05/2026 for central employees Business Apr 30, 2026

The Eighth Pay Commission just gave central government employees more time, now until May 31, 2026, to submit their pay and benefit requests.

This extension, requested by staff representatives, matters because it could shape big changes like raising the minimum basic pay to ₹69,000.

If you're affected, remember: all demands need to go through the official online portal.