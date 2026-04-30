Eighth Pay Commission extends deadline to 31/05/2026 for central employees
Business
The Eighth Pay Commission just gave central government employees more time, now until May 31, 2026, to submit their pay and benefit requests.
This extension, requested by staff representatives, matters because it could shape big changes like raising the minimum basic pay to ₹69,000.
If you're affected, remember: all demands need to go through the official online portal.
NC-JCM seeks 3.83 fitment and ops
Key proposals include a new fitment factor of 3.83 and possibly bringing back the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
Representatives also pushed for separate discussions for sectors like Railways and Defense since their work comes with extra risks.
NC-JCM has also requested regular talks and visits to workplaces before finalizing any changes, so expect updates through 2026.