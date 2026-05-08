Eighth Pay Commission hearing railway and defense suggestions in Delhi Business May 08, 2026

Heads up if you're interested in government pay hikes: India's Eighth Pay Commission is meeting with railway and defense folks in Delhi on May 13 and 14, 2026.

It's gathering ideas from employees and pensioners to help shape the next big salary revision.

If you want your voice heard, apply online by May 10 using your "Memo ID" from when you submitted your proposal; only those shortlisted will get the meeting details.