Eighth Pay Commission hearing railway and defense suggestions in Delhi
Business
Heads up if you're interested in government pay hikes: India's Eighth Pay Commission is meeting with railway and defense folks in Delhi on May 13 and 14, 2026.
It's gathering ideas from employees and pensioners to help shape the next big salary revision.
If you want your voice heard, apply online by May 10 using your "Memo ID" from when you submitted your proposal; only those shortlisted will get the meeting details.
Commission invites proposals, more meetings soon
These sessions are a platform for stakeholders to pitch ideas about pay structure changes, work conditions, and pension updates.
The commission says more meetings are coming soon, so if you miss this round, keep an eye on its official site for future opportunities.