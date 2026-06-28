Eighth Pay Commission to meet in July on pay, pensions

Registrations closed for July consultations

Consultations are set for Bhubaneswar on July 6-7 and Kolkata on July 9-10, with registrations already closed.

Earlier visits in other states helped gather feedback on pay scales and pensions.

Stakeholders had until June 15 to send their suggestions, but if you're submitting data online, you've got until June 30.

More discussions are planned so everyone gets a say before any big decisions are made.