Eighth Pay Commission to meet in July on pay, pensions
Big updates for government employees and pensioners: The Eighth Pay Commission is gearing up for important meetings in Bhubaneswar and Kolkata this July.
Their main goal? To work out new recommendations on salaries, allowances, and pensions that could impact nearly 11.5 million people across India.
Former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai leads the team, aiming to wrap up their final report by mid-2027.
Registrations closed for July consultations
Consultations are set for Bhubaneswar on July 6-7 and Kolkata on July 9-10, with registrations already closed.
Earlier visits in other states helped gather feedback on pay scales and pensions.
Stakeholders had until June 15 to send their suggestions, but if you're submitting data online, you've got until June 30.
More discussions are planned so everyone gets a say before any big decisions are made.