Eighth Pay Commission to review pay and pensions in Lucknow
Heads up if you're connected to central government jobs or pensions: the Eighth Pay Commission is coming to Lucknow on June 21 and 22.
They're gathering real-world feedback from employee unions, pensioners, and other voices, just like they are scheduled to do in Delhi and a few other cities.
The focus? Revising pay structures, pensions, and service conditions that impact millions.
Appointment requests due before June 10
If you want your say at the Lucknow meet, send in your appointment request before 10 June 2026 (details will follow soon).
Your input could help shape recommendations for over 10 million government employees and pensioners nationwide.
For the request form, check out the separate link for submissions, and for general information and updates, visit the official site: https://8cpc.gov.in/.