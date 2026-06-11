Eighth Pay Commission to revise pay, pensions January 1 2026
Business
The Eighth Pay Commission is stepping up its work, aiming to update salaries and pensions for nearly 50 lakh employees and over 65 lakh pensioners.
They're focusing on basics like pay, allowances, pensions, and especially the fitment factor, which decides how much everyone's pay goes up.
The new recommendations are expected to kick in from January 1, 2026.
Unions seek fitment factor of 3-4
One hot topic is the fitment factor; earlier commissions set it at around 2.57 or less.
Now unions are asking for it to be bumped up between three and four because of inflation.
The commission will have to balance these demands with what's financially doable before making its final call.