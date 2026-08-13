Eighth Pay Commission updates consultant rules, easing young professionals' applications
Big news if you're looking to kickstart your career: the Eighth Pay Commission has updated its consultant recruitment rules, making it easier for young professionals to apply.
Announced on August 11, 2026, these changes mean less experience is needed and more positions are up for grabs.
Consultants are now grouped as Senior Consultants, Consultants, and Young Professionals.
Young professionals experience cut, vacancies rise
The Young Professional category gets the most benefits: experience required drops from 4 years to 2, and available spots jump from 10 to 16.
If you're 32 or below as of August 1, 2026 and have a Master's degree or MBA in Human Resources/Industrial Relations or similar, or are a law graduate enrolled with a Bar Council or Bar Association with relevant legal-research/service experience, or hold a B.Tech/M.Tech with relevant IT/data analysis/data visualization experience, you're eligible.
Senior Consultant roles need 10 years' experience (2 positions), while Consultants require 6 years (5 positions).
Applications are online only; previous applicants don't need to reapply.