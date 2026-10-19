Eighty-five percent of CEOs fear cybercrime amid AI adoption, KPMG
AI is making life easier, but it's also keeping CEOs up at night.
According to KPMG's 2026 US CEO Outlook, 85% of top bosses think cybercrime and cybersecurity threats could seriously impact their companies in the next three years.
Nearly half, or 48%, plan to increase cybersecurity investment during this period, with KPMG US chair and CEO Tim Walsh saying, "I don't think AI is Y2K," and stressing that strengthening cyber defenses is a necessity for organizations adopting AI.
CEOs foresee AI job cuts, retraining
AI isn't just shaking up security: it's also changing how people work.
The survey found that 53% of CEOs expect some job cuts over the next few years because of AI, but there's a twist: 86% are redesigning roles so humans and AI can team up, and most still plan to hire more tech-savvy talent.
As Walsh puts it, companies like KPMG are focused on retraining staff and bringing in new skills to help everyone adapt.