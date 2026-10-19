Eighty-five percent of CEOs fear cybercrime amid AI adoption, KPMG

AI is making life easier, but it's also keeping CEOs up at night.

According to KPMG's 2026 US CEO Outlook, 85% of top bosses think cybercrime and cybersecurity threats could seriously impact their companies in the next three years.

Nearly half, or 48%, plan to increase cybersecurity investment during this period, with KPMG US chair and CEO Tim Walsh saying, "I don't think AI is Y2K," and stressing that strengthening cyber defenses is a necessity for organizations adopting AI.