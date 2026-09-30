Ekart boosts warehouse space 50% for Big Billion Days

Ekart's tech upgrades mean its peak order-processing capacity is more than 30% higher, and its delivery network now covers more than 750 additional PIN codes, including remote spots like Leh and Kargil.

Flipkart has stocked up with over 2.5 crore products from small businesses and artisans, doubled its franchise network to 600, and opened more than 900 new delivery hubs.

Plus, it's creating more than 2.5 lakh direct and indirect work opportunities to keep things running smoothly this festive season.