Ekart supplies over 1,000 dark stores to expand Flipkart Minutes
Ekart, Flipkart's delivery arm, is switching things up to handle both regular online shopping and the new wave of "quick commerce": think groceries and essentials delivered fast.
By using its existing warehouses to supply over 1,000 dark stores across 130 cities, Ekart has helped Flipkart Minutes expand quickly in under two years.
Ekart automation cuts logistics costs 40%
Ekart has ramped up automation in its centers, now at 60% to 70%, cutting logistics costs by 40% and handling a steady 25% to 30% yearly jump in shipments for Flipkart and Myntra.
They're aiming for even more automation next year, plus expanding into smaller towns like Gorakhpur.
Experts say that while this gives them a head start, nailing local delivery details will be key to staying ahead in the quick commerce race.