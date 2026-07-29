Ekart supplies over 1,000 dark stores to expand Flipkart Minutes

Ekart has ramped up automation in its centers, now at 60% to 70%, cutting logistics costs by 40% and handling a steady 25% to 30% yearly jump in shipments for Flipkart and Myntra.

They're aiming for even more automation next year, plus expanding into smaller towns like Gorakhpur.

Experts say that while this gives them a head start, nailing local delivery details will be key to staying ahead in the quick commerce race.