El Nino pushes India's pulse imports up 59% to ₹13,649cr
India just saw a huge 59% jump in pulse imports from April to September 2026, mostly because bad weather (thanks, El Nino) is messing with local harvests.
Masoor imports shot up by 235%, and chana and yellow peas weren't far behind.
Altogether, India spent ₹13,649 crore on these imports, way up from last year's ₹9,133 crore.
India's imported pulses fill domestic shortages
With prices rising at home and supplies running low (especially for tur dal after droughts in Maharashtra), cheaper imported pulses are filling the gap.
The government is even making traders report their stocks to keep things fair.
In Tamil Nadu, the public distribution system is now handing out imported masoor dal, a sign of how everyone is adapting to keep kitchens stocked despite all the challenges.