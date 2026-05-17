Elara Securities sees Fed keeping rates steady through 2026

Elara Securities projects 2.9% core inflation

Elara has bumped up its forecast for core inflation in 2026 to 2.9%, expecting overall inflation between 3.0% and 3.5%.

They're also predicting unemployment will hit around 4.6%, partly because of slower hiring and more automation.

GDP growth could reach 2.2%, with a slight boost possible if US energy exports pick up due to Middle East disruptions.

Bottom line: the Fed seems focused on fighting inflation, even if it means the job market stays a bit rough.