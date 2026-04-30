Elections and harvest season hit Urban Company, Snabbit and Pronto Business Apr 30, 2026

Platforms like Urban Company, Snabbit, and Pronto are facing a serious worker shortage just as more people want their services.

In big cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, it's getting harder to book help because several workers are heading home for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala or harvest season.