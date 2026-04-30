Elections and harvest season hit Urban Company, Snabbit and Pronto
Platforms like Urban Company, Snabbit, and Pronto are facing a serious worker shortage just as more people want their services.
In big cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, it's getting harder to book help because several workers are heading home for assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala or harvest season.
March demand hit 10 million users
Even with fewer workers around, demand hit a huge 10 million monthly users in March.
Pronto alone saw up to 26,000 weekend bookings but couldn't always keep up with a 20% weekly spike in requests.
To stay ahead, these companies are looking for smarter ways to handle seasonal ups and downs.
Snabbit raises $56 million, valued at $350 million
Snabbit recently raised $56 million in new funding, bumping its valuation to $350 million.
The race is on for all these platforms to balance growing demand with enough reliable workers.