Smartphones, TVs, laptops to get costlier soon: Here's why

The prices of smartphones , televisions, and laptops are likely to increase by 4-8% in the next two months. This comes on top of a massive price surge of up to 21% seen in November-December last year. The hike is mainly due to the rising demand for memory chips amid the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing technologies.

Market trend Memory chip market enters 'hyper-bull' phase The memory chip market has entered a "hyper-bull" phase, according to market tracker Counterpoint Research. After a whopping 50% price surge last quarter, the prices are expected to rise by another 40-50% this quarter and an additional 20% in April-June. This trend is already affecting smartphone manufacturers like Vivo and Nothing, who have hiked their prices by ₹3,000-5,000 in January alone.

Supply issues Memory chip supply challenges and price hikes Phone manufacturers are struggling to source memory chips. Super Plastronics, which sells TVs under Kodak, Thomson, and Blaupunkt brands, is only able to fulfill about 10% of its orders for these chips. The company's CEO Avneet Singh Marwah said they hiked prices by 7% in November and plan another hike of 10% this month along with a further increase of 4% in February.

Market response Retail chains and brands respond to price hikes Retail chains have already increased laptop prices by 5-8%, while major television brands are also planning price hikes. Pulkit Baid, Director at Great Eastern Retail, said these increases will impact immediate demand. The All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) has reported smartphone prices rose by 3-21% in November-December last year. It represents over 150,000 stores and expects total prices could rise by as much as 30% in the coming months.

